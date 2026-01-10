Odisha police arrested five people, including a bank employee, in a Kandhamal cyber fraud case. The gang allegedly opened bank accounts in others' names and transferred them for use in cybercrimes, according to ASP Ramendra Prasad.

The Odisha police on Friday arrested five people in connection with a cyber fraud case in Kandhamal, officials said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramendra Prasad, the cyber fraud gang involved in the case operated bank accounts in the names of other individuals, which they later transferred to others for cybercrime. A bank employee has also been arrested in connection with the matter.

Police Nab Gang Opening Bogus Bank Accounts

"This gang was opening bank accounts in the names of different individuals and then providing them to others for use in cybercrimes. We have arrested the people involved in opening these bank accounts, including a bank employee," ASP Ramendra Prasad told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)