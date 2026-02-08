Researchers found 148 lichen species in Odisha's Similipal National Park, a state record. The discovery includes Physciella melanchra, new to India, and others with potential anti-cancer compounds like thymoquinone, aiding new medicine development.

A Record-Breaking Survey

Researchers from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada found 148 lichen species in Similipal National Park, the highest ever in Odisha. Out of the multiple species found, one of them, Physcia melanochroma, has been reported to be found for the first time ever across the country. Many contain compounds such as thermoquinone, zeorin, and azelaic acid, which have potential anti-cancer effects and support the development of new medicines.

Speaking to ANI, Rath said, "We received a project on lichen identification from the Odisha government in Simlipal National Park. We surveyed lichens and identified 148 species, including one new to Odisha, Cladonia fruticulosa, and the first in India, Physciella melanchra, which we hadn't found elsewhere."

Professor Biswajit Rath from Maharaja Sri Ramchandra Bhindve University said his team identified 148 lichen species in Similipal National Park, including one new to Odisha, and another found for the first time in the country.

The collected lichens, stored at the university, were found to have compounds with antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anticancer properties. "We collected and stored the lichens at the university, identified them, and studied their biopotential activities. The lichens contain valuable compounds with antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anticancer properties, including thermoquinone, which kills human pathogens and may have anticancer effects, aligning with our objective," he said.

Collection Across Similipal's Zones

The team collected lichens from the core, buffer, and transition zones of the park. Key genera include Parmotrema, Cladonia, Heterodermia, Dirinaria, Trypethelium, Diorygma, and Graphis. Some are very rare or new to the area: Physciella melanchra is recorded for the first time in India, and Cladonia fruticulosa is a first for Odisha.

What are Lichens and Why are They Medically Important?

Lichens are small organisms made from a partnership between fungi and algae (or cyanobacteria). They grow in challenging conditions and withstand heat, heavy rain, dry periods, and diseases. To protect themselves, lichens make special chemicals called bioactive compounds. These act as natural shields and can also help human health by fighting germs, reducing damage from free radicals (antioxidant effect).

Discovery of Anti-Cancer Compounds

Researchers have found valuable compounds in these lichens, which possess Antimicrobial properties, Antioxidant properties, Anti-cancer properties. Scientific reviews suggest that thymoquinone has anti-cancer properties. While it was previously known to be found in black cumin (Nigella sativa), we have now identified it in this lichen, according to the professor.

A Haven for Biodiversity and Research

All samples are safely stored in the Lichen Repository at MSCB University for future research.

Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, is a biosphere reserve famous for its thick forests, tigers, elephants, and clean natural environment. With high rainfall, fresh air, and varied landscapes like rocks, tree trunks, and soil, this pollution-free park is home to many plants and animals. Recently, scientists found something special here: a large number of lichens. (ANI)