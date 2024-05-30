Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH)

    Sharif's acknowledgment on Tuesday that Islamabad had "violated" a 1999 agreement with India, signed by him and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, alludes to the Kargil misadventure led by General Pervez Musharraf.

    Following former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's admission of Islamabad's breach of the Lahore pact, India stated on Thursday that a more balanced perspective is surfacing within the neighbouring nation on the matter.

    "You are aware of our position on the issue. I need not have to reiterate that. We note that there is an objective view emerging in Pakistan as well on this matter," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

    He was replying to a question on the matter at his weekly media briefing.

    Following a landmark summit in Lahore, then-Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee and Sharif signed the Lahore Declaration on February 21, 1999. This agreement, which outlined a vision of peace and stability between the two neighbouring countries, marked a significant breakthrough. However, just a few months later, Pakistani intrusion into the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir sparked the Kargil conflict.

    "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement.... It was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council that elected him the president of the ruling party in Pakistan.

