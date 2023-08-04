Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuh riots: Haryana cops sift through 2000 social media videos, CCTV to nab rioters

    Haryana Police Chief PK Agarwal stated that multiple SITs have been constituted to investigate the 93 lodged FIRs, with a dedicated team addressing potentially incendiary social media posts.

    Nuh riots: Haryana cops sift through 2000 social media videos, CCTV to nab rioters
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Following the communal unrest in southern Haryana, the state government has established Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to scrutinize around 2,000 widely circulating videos. These videos, sourced from diverse social media platforms, are being meticulously reviewed by the police, along with footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify those involved in the violent incidents.

    Haryana Police Chief PK Agarwal stated that multiple SITs have been constituted to investigate the 93 lodged FIRs, with a dedicated team addressing potentially incendiary social media posts. A senior police official confirmed that the SITs, led by DSP-level officers, have already downloaded around 2,000 videos encompassing content shared on various social media channels, including WhatsApp. 

    Nuh Police Chief, Varun Singla, revealed that an FIR had been filed against three individuals for sharing videos that purportedly triggered the violence. The cyber cell is actively monitoring this aspect, and further identification of miscreants is being sought through the scrutiny of social media content and CCTV footage.

    The police remain optimistic that these videos will serve as crucial leads. Their experts are carefully analyzing the clips, aiming to ensure that no guilty party goes unpunished. It's worth noting that several posts and videos have already been removed by the users themselves.

    Meanwhile, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar has been shunted out and replaced by Dhirendera Khadgata

    Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed that 202 people had been arrested and 80 people detained. Earlier in the day, over 200 slum clusters, which according to government officials were built illegally, were bulldozed in the Tauru area of Nuh in the presence of security forces.

    Vij addressed the media, stating, "We are meticulously reviewing all social media platforms. A dedicated committee, comprising IT Cell members, has been established for this purpose. They will comprehensively assess the social media landscape. If this scrutiny uncovers any provocative posts, appropriate actions will be taken."

    According to the police, the confrontation originated when a group of young men halted VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' near Khedla Mod in Nuh, leading to the pelting of stones at the procession. This resulted in damage to police vehicles and the subsequent ignition of car fires during the communal clashes across various districts of Haryana. In light of the volatile situation, the mobile internet restriction has been extended until August 5.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 8:11 PM IST
