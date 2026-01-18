On his 30th death anniversary, former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao was remembered by political leaders and family. They hailed his enduring legacy in governance and welfare, noting his policies continue to shape administrations decades later.

Leaders, Family Pay Tribute on NTR's Death Anniversary

On the 30th death anniversary of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), former minister E Peddi Reddy paid tribute to the iconic leader, recalling his enduring influence on governance and welfare in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Remembering NTR's legacy, Peddi Reddy said the policies introduced by the former Chief Minister continue to shape administrations even decades after his tenure. "We worked under him, and the policies he introduced during his term are still being followed by successive governments. For the poor, he worked tirelessly to provide education and food security... He was a great leader and will always remain in people's hearts," Peddi Reddy said to ANI.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tribute to his father, NT Rama Rao, at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary.

'He Brought a Sea of Change': Daggubati Purandeswari Remembers Father

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari also paid tribute to her late father, recalling his legacy in the Telugu film industry and in politics. "He might not be physically amongst us, but he is definitely ever living in the hearts of the Telugu people. He not only ruled the Telugu film industry but also won the people's hearts, not only as a hero figure but also in a negative role," she said.

Speaking about his role as a politician, the BJP MP said that NTR brought several development schemes to the state, which continue to help people to this day. "After he entered politics, he brought in a sea of change in the political arena. He has proven that politics is not simply about grasping power, but can be used to serve the people. The various programs he brought in when he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, be it the Rs. 2 per kg of rice or the Pakka Grah construction, or the support that he gave to the women in the state of Andhra Pradesh, they might have changed a little bit, but they continue as welfare measures implemented across the country," she stated.

"This only proves that his commitment to the people and the state is very strong. He may not be present physically with us, but he is definitely forever living in the hearts of the Telugu people," she added.

Earlier in the day, Nara Lokesh also paid floral tributes to NTR at NTR Ghat. Furthermore, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to NTR in a post on X, calling him a towering figure who transformed both cinema and politics in the state.

A Look Back at NTR's Illustrious Career

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970). NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963).

He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters. At the age of 72, NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.