NSUI criticised ABVP over the controversy surrounding the screening of a documentary on Umar Khalid at NLSIU, Bengaluru. It alleged that students involved were targeted on social media, compromising their privacy, and expressed solidarity with them.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday criticised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over the controversy surrounding the proposed screening of the documentary ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, alleging that students involved in the programme were targeted through social media campaigns and their privacy was compromised.

In a statement issued by Lakshya Raj V, President of Bengaluru Central District NSUI Karnataka, the student body said it “strongly condemns the actions” of ABVP over the issue and clarified that it had no connection with the NLSIU student body or the committee involved in organising the screening.

NSUI Condemns ABVP's Actions

“We, on behalf of the National Students' Union of India, strongly condemn the actions of AndhBhakt Vidhyarthi Parishad on the issue of screening of the documentary ‘Prisoner 626710 is Present’,” the statement read.

“We would outrightly deny any relations or remote connections with the student body of NLSIU, or the committee that is in the middle of an invented fiasco. The following statement comes purely from the feeling of solidarity with the students of NLSIU and against the petty means that the AndhBhakt Vidhyarthi Parishad has stooped to in the given situation,” it added.

A Platform for Debate and Dissent

NSUI said educational institutions should remain spaces for “debate and deliberation” and claimed that NLSIU was among the institutions where expression of dissent was encouraged.

“The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru is one of the few spaces in the country where genuine dissent and the expression of it are welcomed and given a platform to stage themselves,” the statement said.

The organisation said the proposed screening of the documentary on Umar Khalid was intended to facilitate discussions on issues including prisoners’ rights, human rights and the alleged misuse of stringent laws.

“The screening of the documentary on Umar Khalid, who still awaits trial, even after six years of incarceration, on charges under the draconian UAPA law, is one such event where deliberations on the same were supposed to be encouraged on the question of prisoners' rights, human rights, and misuse of draconian laws as a means to achieve political ends,” it said.

'Khalid Not a Convict': NSUI

NSUI also referred to remarks made by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, stating, “We resonate with the statements of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge; the accusations against Umar Khalid are still unfounded, and the court is yet to declare him a convict under the UAPA law.”

“Till then, calling him anti-national without any reliable evidence that is recognised by the court is utterly absurd and nonsensical,” it added.

Allegations of Doxing and Privacy Breach

The student organisation further alleged that ABVP and its IT cell had leaked internal emails, names and photographs of students associated with the screening committee, claiming that such actions posed risks to their safety.

“We strongly condemn and criticise the means taken by the AndhBhakt Vidhyarthi Parishad and the IT Cell against the screening, which involved leaking internal emails, leaking names of individual students, and social media campaigns against the members of the student committee,” the statement said.

“This involves posts where images of specific students were also released, which is in strong breach of the students' privacy and puts them at serious risk of being doxed and even physical harm from fringe elements of society,” it added.

Wider Controversy and CBFC Objection

The controversy comes amid objections raised against the screening of the documentary ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’, directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, which focuses on Umar Khalid and his arrest in 2020.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday objected to the proposed screening of the documentary at the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-Hyderabad), stating that a film without certification cannot be publicly screened unless an exemption is granted under the Cinematograph Act.

In a post on X, the CBFC said, “Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act.”

The board also tagged IIIT-Hyderabad, stating, “Authorities of @iiit_hyderabad may take note for necessary action. The documentary follows the case of Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar, who was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the northeast Delhi riots. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other provisions and has remained in custody since his arrest.

Earlier, the proposed screening of the same documentary at NLSIU Bengaluru was postponed following opposition from ABVP.

ABVP Demands Permanent Ban

An ABVP delegation, led by Mahanagara President Ramesh M, Secretary Abhinandan Mirji and Joint Secretaries Dhanush Gowda and Ananya, met the Union Minister at Raj Bhavan and raised concerns over the screening programme.

In its memorandum, ABVP demanded intervention to ensure that the postponed screening was permanently cancelled. It said, “Issue instructions to the NLSIU management to revoke all permissions permanently, ensuring the documentary is not screened on campus under any circumstances.” (ANI)

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