NSCN-K militant Wangkhu Lowang surrendered to Assam Rifles in Arunachal's Khonsa. In separate operations in Manipur, security forces apprehended 7 cadres from various groups and recovered 18 weapons, explosives, and 18 IEDs.

NSCN-K Militant Surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a hardcore ANE in the Moktowa area, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a focused operation on Tuesday. Through sustained persuasion and coordinated efforts, security forces successfully motivated the individual to abandon the path of violence and reintegrate into the mainstream, according to officials. The ANE surrendered at the Battalion Headquarters in Khonsa.

The surrendered individual has been identified as Wangkhu Lowang, a self-styled Lieutenant of NSCN-K (Khango Konyak), aged 32 years, a resident of Village Moktowa, Dadam, District Tirap. During the surrender, Lowang deposited one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine along with six live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition. The successful surrender underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations and the humane, persuasive approach adopted by the security forces. Assam Rifles, in coordination with other security agencies, remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region and continues to encourage misguided youth to return to the mainstream.

Joint Operations in Manipur Lead to Arrests, Arms Recovery

Meanwhile, from February 1 to 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with the Manipur Police, conducted a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, and Pherzawl Districts. The operations, according to an official release, led to the apprehension of 07 cadres from hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 18 weapons, explosives and other war-like stores.

KYKL Cadre Apprehended

On Feb 1, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos acted on specific intelligence and launched a joint operation in the Mayang Imphal area of Imphal West District. The operation resulted in the apprehension of one active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA). One smartphone with a SIM card was recovered.

Insurgent Hideout Busted, IEDs Destroyed

On Feb 2, Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Manipur Police, detected a concealed insurgent hideout near Tonglhang village, leading to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two pistols, two single-barrel rifles, three radio sets, eighteen Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), three 9 mm rounds, eight 7.62 mm rounds, wire bundles and seven fired 7.62 mm cartridge cases.

All eighteen IEDs were destroyed in situ following established safety procedures. The remnants weigh approximately 2.5 kilograms. (ANI)