NRCB reports India lodged average of 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021

India has registered as many as 31,677 cases of rape in 2021 while nearly 49 cases of crime against women were lodged every single hour, according to the latest government report on crimes in the country. The number of rape cases in 2020 was 28,046, while it was 32,033 in 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 'Crime in India 2021' report showed.

Among states, NCRB reported that Rajasthan (6,337) was on top of the list followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Maharashtra (2,496) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845), while Delhi recorded 1,250 rape cases in 2021.

The rate of crime (per lakh population) for rape was highest in Rajasthan (16.4) followed by Chandigarh (13.3), Delhi (12.9), Haryana (12.3) and Arunachal Pradesh (11.1). The all-India average rate stood at 4.8, according to the NCRB.

According to the official data, an overall 4,28,278 cases of 'crimes against women' were lodged across the country in 2021, with a rate of crime (per one lakh population) 64.5. The charge-sheeting rate in such offences was 77.1, the official data showed. The number of cases of crimes against women in 2020 stood at 3,71,503 and in 2019 at 4,05,326.

In its report, the NCRB included categories such as rape, rape with murder, dowry, acid attacks, suicide abetment, kidnapping, forced marriage, human trafficking, online harassment, among others.

In 2021, the maximum cases of crimes against women were lodged in Uttar Pradesh (56,083) followed by Rajasthan (40,738), Maharashtra (39,526), West Bengal (35,884) and Odisha 31,352, the NCRB showed.

In its report, the NCRB also said that a total of 419 crimes against senior citizens were reported in the hill state in 2021, a 152% increase since 2019 when only 166 such crimes were reported and 6.3% increase compared to 394 in 2020.

The NCRB also said that Kolkata topped the list of cities with the least number of cognisable offences per lakh of its population, making the metropolis the safest city of India in 2021. The city scored 103.4 per 1-lakh people in terms of the number of cognisable offences, marching ahead of Pune, which stood second (256.8).

