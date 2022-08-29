Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh most unsafe for senior citizens; Chhattisgarh in 2nd says NCRB: Check details

    Among the union territories, Delhi recorded the highest crime rate of 101.7 per lakh population against elderly persons among all the states and UTs.

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) "Crimes in India"- 2021 reported that Madhya Pradesh is the most unsafe state for senior citizens. Chhattisgarh occupies the second position while Himachal Pradesh takes the third spot.

    According to the data shared by the NCRB, the rate of crimes against senior citizens (those who are 60 years of age and above) in Madhya Pradesh stands at 92.3 against senior citizens while Chhattisgarh occupies the second position with 70.

    Himachal Pradesh is in the third spot with 59.6 which is higher than the national average of 25.1. The crime rate is the number of crimes per lakh population.

    Among the union territories, Delhi recorded the highest crime rate of 101.7 per lakh population against elderly persons among all the states and UTs.

    Himachal Pradesh has 7 lakh persons aged 60 years and above, constituting 10.2 of its total population, higher than the national average of 8.6 (Census 2011).

    In 2021, a total of 419 crimes against senior citizens were reported in the hill state, a 152% increase since 2019 when only 166 such crimes were reported and 6.3% increase compared to 394 in 2020.

    Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has the safest in the category with a crime rate as low as 0.8. The other two neighboring states Punjab and Haryana have 11.7 and 48.1 respectively while in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh, it was just 4.4.

    Ten cases of murder of senior citizens were reported in the state including two rapes, four attempted murder, 67 simple hurt, 29 grievous hurt, 12 cases of assault on woman intended to outrage her modesty (354IPC), 74 cases of criminal trespass, 23 of forgery and cheating, five of fraud and 26 cases of criminal intimidation.

    About 341 people including 263 men and 78 women, were arrested for committing crime on senior citizens while a total of 567 (453 men and 114 women) were chargesheeted.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
