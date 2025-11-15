INC chief Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Nowgam blast that killed 9, calling for compensation. Linking it to the Red Fort attack, the party slammed the Union Govt for security lapses and demanded stronger anti-terror mechanisms and accountability.

The Indian National Congress (INC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday strongly condemned the blast at a police station in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed nine lives and injured 24 people. In a post on X, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and called for immediate medical attention and treatment for the injured. The party also urged that adequate compensation be provided to the victims and their families to help them cope with this tragic loss. "It is extremely disconcerting and sad to know that 9 precious lives have been lost and 24 people have been injured in a blast at a police station in Nowgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. The injured must be treated with prompt medical supervision and adequate compensation must be provided to the victims."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress flags 'growing threat of terrorism'

The Nowgam blast comes just days after the cowardly car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, highlighting the growing threat of terrorism in the country.

The Congress said that these incidents serve as a stark reminder for the Union Government to strengthen its intelligence gathering and anti-terror mechanisms. The party emphasised that the government cannot evade accountability in the face of such security lapses.

Party demands accountability, review of security protocols

The INC reaffirmed its stance of standing united with the nation against terrorism. It urged the government to take immediate and concrete steps to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of citizens.

The party criticised the lack of proactive measures in anticipating terror threats and called for a robust review of security protocols, especially in sensitive areas such as Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

Congress leaders emphasised that a coordinated approach between central and state agencies is essential to protect citizens and law enforcement personnel.

The Nowgam incident has once again raised questions about preparedness and vigilance in handling terror threats. The Congress called for immediate investigations to identify the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served without delay.

Kharge urges all-party meeting

"These developments come days after the cowardly car blast terror attack near Red Fort in Delhi, and is a wake up call for the Union Govt to strengthen intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms. It cannot run away from accountability. The Indian National Congress stands united with the nation, against the scourge of terrorism. In light of the recent Red Fort terror attack, there is an urgent need to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the growing threat of terrorism, which continues to receive backing and support from external forces," said Kharge. The party also urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities while reaffirming its commitment to work with all stakeholders to strengthen India's anti-terror infrastructure. (ANI)