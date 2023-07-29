Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Now, minor girl leaves home to meet Instagram friend in Pakistan; here's what happened next

    Aslam Lahori allegedly brainwashed Ghazal, coaching her on how to respond to airport inquiries during her travel. She informed airport security that she was a Pakistani who had come to India three years ago from Islamabad, along with her aunt.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    The Jaipur airport police on a Friday detained a minor girl, Ghazal Parveen, who attempted to book a ticket to Pakistan without a passport and visa. Along with her, two men accompanying her were also apprehended.

    Upon questioning, Ghazal revealed that she originally hails from Lahore, Pakistan, and had arrived in India three years ago. During her stay, she claimed to have been residing with her aunt in the Shrimadhopur area of Rajasthan's Sikar district.

    It was discovered that the 17-year-old girl's intended destination was Pakistan, where she planned to meet her friend, Aslam Lahori, whom she had befriended on Instagram. Their friendship had blossomed online, and Aslam was said to have played a significant role in influencing Ghazal's decision to make the journey.

    Aslam Lahori allegedly brainwashed Ghazal, coaching her on how to respond to airport inquiries during her travel. She informed airport security that she was a Pakistani who had come to India three years ago from Islamabad, along with her aunt. Ghazal asserted that a dispute with her aunt was the reason for her desire to return to Pakistan. However, further investigation revealed that she was, in fact, a resident of Shrimadhopur in Sikar.

    Following the initial questioning, officials proceeded to examine the minor girl's mobile phone and made a significant discovery. They found evidence of her communication with the Pakistani boy, Aslam Lahori, who had reportedly played a key role in influencing Ghazal's decisions. Not only had he brainwashed Ghazal, but it was also revealed that he had influenced some of her friends as well.

