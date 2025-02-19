Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner, says 'voting first step for nation building' |WATCH

Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge on Wednesday morning as the new Chief Election Commissioner. Newly-appointed Kumar replaces Rajiv Kumar in the role and will oversee the conduct of nearly two-dozen elections, state and presidential, over the course of his four-year term.

In his first remarks, after taking charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar said, "First step for nation building is voting. Therefore, every citizen of India who has completed 18 years of age should become an elector and should always vote. In accordance with the Constitution of India, electoral laws, rules and instructions issued therein, the Election Commission of India was, is and will always be with the voters."

Gyanesh Kumar appointed India's new Chief Election Commissioner

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner, as Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from February 19, 2025.

The appointment was made in exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Gyanesh Kumar succeeds Rajiv Kumar, who demitted the office of Chief Election Commissioner on February 18.

Rajiv Kumar had joined ECI as Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020 and assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India on May 15, 2022.

In his farewell address, Rajiv Kumar thanked the 15 million polling officials for their dedication to uphold democratic values.

During his tenure, efforts were made to enrol marginalised sections like PVTGs and third genders for an inclusive election.

