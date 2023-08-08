Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC rejects PIL to ban entry of non-Hindus

The survey process, including the inspection of the dome and the 'Tahkhana,' is still in progress. Photography and videography are hindered due to the presence of rubble, necessitating its removal. Enhanced security measures have been implemented to ensure the survey is carried out without disruption.

Amid the ongoing examination of the Gyanvapi mosque, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to seal the premises and restrict the entry of non-Sanatanis to protect Hindu symbols. The petitioners in the PIL had requested the sealing of the entire site while complying with the Varanasi Court's order from July 21.

The Allahabad HC has permitted the withdrawal of the PIL, which initially sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh Government to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque.

The PIL, filed by Chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) Jitendra Singh Visen, Rakhi Singh, and others through advocate Saurabh Tiwary, had requested the sealing of the premises without conflicting with the Varanasi Court's previous order. It also aimed to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus to the disputed location.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has continued its scientific examination of the Gyanvapi complex for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. Despite ongoing efforts, the survey of the dome remains unfinished.

