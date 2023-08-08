Rahul Gandhi to make landmark visit to Wayanad on August 12 following MP status reinstatement

The reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership came after the Supreme Court issued a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case involving the use of the 'Modi' surname. This legal development has paved the way for his renewed engagement with his constituents in Wayanad.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a visit to his constituency of Wayanad in Kerala on August 12 and 13. This visit holds significant importance as it marks his first return to the region following his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP. KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary, expressed the sentiments of the Wayanad residents, stating that they are overjoyed as democracy prevailed and their representative's voice has been restored in Parliament.

He emphasized that Rahul Gandhi is not just a Member of Parliament, but a cherished member of their extended family.

During the legal proceedings, a panel of three judges consisting of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar highlighted that the provisions of the Representation of People Act were invoked solely due to the two-year prison term handed to Rahul Gandhi.

The bench emphasized that if the sentence had been even marginally shorter by just one day, the stipulations of the Act would not have been applicable. This distinction particularly holds significance for cases of non-cognisable, bailable, and compoundable offenses.

The trio of judges underscored, "The judge in the trial court was expected, at the very least, to provide a rationale for imposing the maximum sentence. While the appellate court and the high court meticulously addressed the refusal of the stay on conviction, these considerations were notably absent in their verdicts."

Rahul Gandhi resumed his presence in Parliament's monsoon session on Monday. His involvement included moving a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. However, the responsibility of presenting the motion was taken up by Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi. Sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi is likely to make his remarks on Thursday, ahead of the Prime Minister's response to the debate.