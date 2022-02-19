  • Facebook
    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise

    Ravish Tiwari, 40, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2020. He is survived by his wife and parents.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
    Ravish Tiwari, senior journalist and Chief of National Bureau at The Indian Express, passed away Saturday morning after a battle with cancer. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, his parents and a brother. He had been suffering from cancer since June 2020.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family, saying that destiny has taken him away too soon. Paying tributes on Twitter, PM Modi said that he used to enjoy reading his reports and also interacted with him ‘periodically’.

    PM Modi said that Ravish Tiwari was an ‘insightful and humble’ person. “Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

    President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences to the departed soul. “For Ravish Tiwari, journalism was a passion, and he chose it over lucrative professions. He had an enviable knack for reporting and incisive commentary. His sudden and shocking demise silences a distinct voice in news media. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said President Kovind.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his condolences and called his untimely demise saddening.

    I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur tweeted that Ravish Tiwari was a scholar with a sharp mind and had deep insights into the socio-political events of our times. “As a journalist he was a thorough professional; his writings and opinion will be missed.”

    Chairman of the Express Group Viveck Goenka said, “Ravish’s was a rare, unique voice in our profession. Never once seeking the comfort of an echo chamber, he listened to all because he knew that was the best way and the only way to keep a finger on the nation’s political pulse and explain it to our readers and audiences.”

    “We deeply mourn his loss. As a reporter and an editor, he led from the front. Ravish will live in his work which will be an enduring inspiration for the newsroom and beyond,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

