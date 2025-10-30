Former Bollywood actress turned Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Mamta Kulkarni sparked outrage after claiming “Dawood Ibrahim was never a terrorist and his name was not linked to any bomb blast.”

Former Bollywood actress turned Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Mamta Kulkarni sparked outrage after claiming “Dawood Ibrahim was never a terrorist and his name was not linked to any bomb blast.” Mamta made these startling remarks during an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Her statement set social media ablaze, igniting heated debates over her alleged past connections with the underworld. However, Kulkarni later issued a clarification, asserting that her comments were directed towards her former partner, Vicky Goswami, and not Dawood Ibrahim himself.

Mamta Kulkarni, Dawood Ibrahim and D Company

Kulkarni has long maintained that she never shared any association with Dawood Ibrahim. Yet, her name often surfaced alongside Vicky Goswami, the infamous drug trafficker allegedly tied to D-Company—a vast criminal network founded by Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Sabir Ibrahim Kaskar in the 1970s.

Her relationship with Goswami reportedly spanned several years, though she consistently denied being married to him. The duo faced accusations in a Rs 2,000 crore drug trafficking case in 2016, a racket said to have been orchestrated from Kenya. However, in 2024, the Bombay High Court acquitted Mamta Kulkarni of all charges, citing a lack of concrete evidence.

In a twist straight out of a Bollywood script, reports from 2016 had claimed that Dawood himself orchestrated Goswami’s arrest due to his alleged ties with rival gangster Chhota Rajan.

As the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, a Hindu monastic order for transgender individuals, Kulkarni is seen leading spiritual discourses in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She continues to express deep reverence for Sanatan Dharma and admiration for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, declaring her spiritual rebirth complete.