Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know

Former actress Mamta Kulkarni made headlines at Maha Kumbh 2025 after renouncing worldly life and embracing spirituality. She was appointed as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara but was soon expelled due to internal conflicts. Addressing controversies, she denied bribery claims and defended her spiritual journey

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Former actress Mamta Kulkarni gained attention during Maha Kumbh 2025 after renouncing worldly life and embracing spirituality. She performed 'pind daan' and was subsequently appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara

A few days after her appointment, she was removed from the position due to internal conflicts and objections from religious leaders. A press release issued by Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhara, mentioned that her expulsion was in the best interest of the country, Sanatan Dharma, and society

Addressing rumors that she paid Rs 10 crore for the position, Mamta Kulkarni denied the claims, stating that her bank accounts were sealed, and she lacked such financial resources. She revealed that she had to borrow Rs 2 lakh to offer as 'dakshina' to her guru during her appointment

When questioned about her eligibility for the role of Mahamandaleshwar, she emphasized that true wisdom should not be flaunted as it leads to arrogance. She also highlighted her 23 years of spiritual practice, referencing verses from the Rigveda to support her perspective

