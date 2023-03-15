'Not interested in state politics': Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023

While Ramanagara is the home district of Shivakumar and Suresh, for Kumaraswamy and family it is their "Karma Bhoomi". Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Kumaraswamy, currently represents Ramanagara segment as JD(S) MLA. Ruling BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Ramanagara.

Congress leader and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh on Wednesday (March 15) said he was not interested in state politics, a day after his brother and the party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar indicated about fielding him from Ramanagara segment for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He also said it will be difficult, as he is the lone Congress member in Lok Sabha from Karnataka. "How can I discuss with you on a topic which has not been discussed with me...I'm not interested in state politics. Also I am fed up with by-elections, after having taken the responsibility of several by-polls during the last twenty years, I don't like wasting public money," Suresh said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I'm not ready to contest for now. If I have to decide, not only their (high command) direction, I also have to get permission from the workers of my constituency, who have sent me to Lok Sabha thrice, reposing faith in me."

Noting that there is pressure on him to contest from ten Assembly segments, the MP said, "I have pressure from all the four Assembly segments in my Lok Sabha constituency, and from about six segments outside.. so to contest for polls, various aspects including local workers have to be taken into consideration, and they need to be discussed in detail."

On Tuesday, Shivakumar had said there was a proposal to field Suresh for the Assembly polls, due by May, from Ramanagra, and that he has received a message from the party in this regard. But no discussion has taken place on this yet, including with Suresh, he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)