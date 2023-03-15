Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not interested in state politics': Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023

    While Ramanagara is the home district of Shivakumar and Suresh, for Kumaraswamy and family it is their "Karma Bhoomi". Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Kumaraswamy, currently represents Ramanagara segment as JD(S) MLA. Ruling BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Ramanagara.

    Not interested in state politics Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Congress leader and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh on Wednesday (March 15) said he was not interested in state politics, a day after his brother and the party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar indicated about fielding him from Ramanagara segment for the upcoming Assembly polls.

    He also said it will be difficult, as he is the lone Congress member in Lok Sabha from Karnataka. "How can I discuss with you on a topic which has not been discussed with me...I'm not interested in state politics. Also I am fed up with by-elections, after having taken the responsibility of several by-polls during the last twenty years, I don't like wasting public money," Suresh said in response to a question.

    Also read: Watch: Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Bengaluru railway station; suspended

    Speaking to reporters, he said, "I'm not ready to contest for now. If I have to decide, not only their (high command) direction, I also have to get permission from the workers of my constituency, who have sent me to Lok Sabha thrice, reposing faith in me."

    Noting that there is pressure on him to contest from ten Assembly segments, the MP said, "I have pressure from all the four Assembly segments in my Lok Sabha constituency, and from about six segments outside.. so to contest for polls, various aspects including local workers have to be taken into consideration, and they need to be discussed in detail."

    On Tuesday, Shivakumar had said there was a proposal to field Suresh for the Assembly polls, due by May, from Ramanagra, and that he has received a message from the party in this regard. But no discussion has taken place on this yet, including with Suresh, he had said.

    Also read: Mumbai shocker! Daughter arrested after mother's body parts found in closet, tank

    While Ramanagara is the home district of Shivakumar and Suresh, for Kumaraswamy and family it is their "Karma Bhoomi". Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Kumaraswamy, currently represents Ramanagara segment as JD(S) MLA. Ruling BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Ramanagara.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Bengaluru railway station; suspended AJR

    Watch: Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Bengaluru railway station; suspended

    Mumbai shocker! Daughter arrested after mother's body parts found in closet, tank AJR

    Mumbai shocker! Daughter arrested after mother's body parts found in closet, tank

    Russian Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Russian Su-27 fighters dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Fabricated survey on Karnataka election 2023 attributed to Kannada Prabha, newspaper files complaint

    Fabricated Karnataka assembly election survey attributed to Kannada Prabha, newspaper files complaint

    Jaya Bachchan loses cool when interrupted during RRR speech, leaves Rajya Sabha Chairman in splits AJR

    Jaya Bachchan loses cool when interrupted during RRR speech, leaves Rajya Sabha Chairman in splits

    Recent Stories

    football Throwing it back - Manchester United teases Man City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him-ayh

    'Throwing it back' - Man United teases City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him

    Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said vma

    Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

    Its confirmed Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia snt

    It's confirmed! Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia

    Watch Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Bengaluru railway station; suspended AJR

    Watch: Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Bengaluru railway station; suspended

    China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia bonhomie: Should India be worried?

    Explained: Should China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia bonhomie worry India?

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon