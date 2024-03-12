Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns along with his Cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his cabinet submitted their resignation on Tuesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers tendered their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday. The development coincided with rumours suggesting fissures within the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the state, particularly concerning seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming polls.

    Reports quoting sources close to the developments have indicated that Khattar, a senior BJP leader, may contest from Karnal in a surprising move. Reports added that the BJP has convened a meeting of its MLAs.

    Currently, the BJP holds 41 seats in the 90-member House, while the JJP possesses 10. Additionally, the ruling coalition garners support from six out of seven independents. On the other hand, the primary opposition, the Congress, commands 30 MLAs, while the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party each hold one seat.

    As political tensions escalate in Haryana, Chief Minister Khattar's resignation marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape. Reports suggest that the BJP leadership is considering major changes within the government amid the possibility of a rupture in its alliance with the JJP.

    Speculations abound regarding the replacement of Khattar, with Nayab Saini, a non-Jat, reportedly being considered for the position. Central BJP leaders, including Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, have arrived in the state to oversee the anticipated changes.

    However, the nature of these changes remains unclear, with senior party leaders maintaining silence on the matter.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
