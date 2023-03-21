'Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue

Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the chief pontiff of the influential Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, on Monday cited the lack of historical evidence to the existence of the two Gowdas and called for putting an end to the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday (March 21) ruled out any "setback" to the ruling BJP over the raging controversy on the history of Tipu Sultan's killing and the claimed role of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda in it. This comes after a prominent seer's call to put an end to it.

A section of people in the old Mysuru belt and some ruling BJP leaders have claimed that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan did not die fighting the British, but was killed by two alleged Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.

The claim has been contested by prominent historians. "There is no question of any setback. When research happens and the day truth comes out, we will get victory," Bommai said in response to a question on whether the controversy would adversely impact the party.

In a veiled attack against opposition parties, especially the Congress, Bommai responding to another question said, "I'm not speaking about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda alone. Several historical truths have been suppressed and history has been distorted across the country after independence, including Karnataka. It is known to everyone as to who played an important role in it then. If the truth is told now, they are unable to digest it."

While, Congress and JD(S) leaders have maintained that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda did not even exist, and that they might just be fictional characters, the BJP, which is trying to make inroads into the Vokkaliga dominated 'Old Mysuru' region ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state, seems to be using the duo as their latest mascots.

BJP is using them to target Tipu Sultan, and to accuse the Congress and JD(S) of indulging in appeasement politics by celebrating the Muslim ruler.

The seer of the Math, which is highly regarded by Vokkaligas, has called for gathering of information, edicts and historical records about the duo, if any, before arriving at any decision. On Monday, he had also summoned Horticulture Minister Munirathna, a film producer-turned-politician, whose studio planned to make a movie by registering the title, 'Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda', and directed him not to go ahead with the project.

Munirathna too has agreed to abide by the Seer's directive. The names of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda came to the fore after the release of a play 'Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu' (The True Dreams of Tipu) last year by Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa, though there has been a debate on the issue in the past.

Some BJP leaders claim that there is historical evidence regarding the duo, as their names appear in plays and ballads, and that they fought Tipu to safeguard the family of Mysuru Maharajas and to protect the state.

(With inputs from PTI)