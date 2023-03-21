Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue

    Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the chief pontiff of the influential Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, on Monday cited the lack of historical evidence to the existence of the two Gowdas and called for putting an end to the issue.

    Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday (March 21) ruled out any "setback" to the ruling BJP over the raging controversy on the history of Tipu Sultan's killing and the claimed role of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda in it. This comes after a prominent seer's call to put an end to it.

    A section of people in the old Mysuru belt and some ruling BJP leaders have claimed that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan did not die fighting the British, but was killed by two alleged Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.

    Also read: 'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    The claim has been contested by prominent historians. "There is no question of any setback. When research happens and the day truth comes out, we will get victory," Bommai said in response to a question on whether the controversy would adversely impact the party.

    In a veiled attack against opposition parties, especially the Congress, Bommai responding to another question said, "I'm not speaking about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda alone. Several historical truths have been suppressed and history has been distorted across the country after independence, including Karnataka. It is known to everyone as to who played an important role in it then. If the truth is told now, they are unable to digest it."

    While, Congress and JD(S) leaders have maintained that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda did not even exist, and that they might just be fictional characters, the BJP, which is trying to make inroads into the Vokkaliga dominated 'Old Mysuru' region ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state, seems to be using the duo as their latest mascots.

    Also Read | Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details

    BJP is using them to target Tipu Sultan, and to accuse the Congress and JD(S) of indulging in appeasement politics by celebrating the Muslim ruler.

    Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the chief pontiff of the influential Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, on Monday cited the lack of historical evidence to the existence of the two Gowdas and called for putting an end to the issue.

    The seer of the Math, which is highly regarded by Vokkaligas, has called for gathering of information, edicts and historical records about the duo, if any, before arriving at any decision. On Monday, he had also summoned Horticulture Minister Munirathna, a film producer-turned-politician, whose studio planned to make a movie by registering the title, 'Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda', and directed him not to go ahead with the project.

    Also Read | Porn on TV screens at Patna station: Railways terminates contract of agency responsible for ads

    Munirathna too has agreed to abide by the Seer's directive. The names of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda came to the fore after the release of a play 'Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu' (The True Dreams of Tipu) last year by Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa, though there has been a debate on the issue in the past.

    Some BJP leaders claim that there is historical evidence regarding the duo, as their names appear in plays and ballads, and that they fought Tipu to safeguard the family of Mysuru Maharajas and to protect the state.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Hope it was my video Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station gcw

    'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details AJR

    Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details

    Delhi Budget approved by MHA, conveyed to AAP govt; check details AJR

    Delhi Budget approved by MHA, conveyed to AAP govt; check details

    Supreme Court to consider Abdul Nasar Madani's plea for bail relaxation on Friday ANR

    Supreme Court to consider Abdul Nasar Madani's plea for bail relaxation on Friday

    Recent Stories

    football WATCH Lionel Messi mania Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina here's how he reacted snt

    WATCH Messi mania: Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina; here's how he reacted

    football UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Here's why Man City sensation Erling Haaland will not be available for Norway-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Here's why Man City sensation Erling Haaland will not be available for Norway

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Hope it was my video Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station gcw

    'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    IIT JAM 2023 result to be announced on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; know details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 result to be announced on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; know details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon