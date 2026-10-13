Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Amit Shah's 2029 election prediction, labelling it 'Bombast, Bluff, and Bluster.' He accused Shah of starting the 'rigging process' and warned the BJP leaders would face investigations once out of power.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks stating that the BJP is poised to win in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, saying that Shah is back with his 3Bs: Bombast, Bluff, and Bluster.

In a strongly worded post on X, Ramesh alleged that the Union Home Minister must have initiated the "rigging" process for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. "The Union Home Minister is back with his 3 Bs—Bombast, Bluff and Bluster. The co-architect of Vote Chori has, not surprisingly, ‘predicted’ the 2029 Lok Sabha election for which, undoubtedly, he has already begun the rigging process. But it is not going to happen," he said.

He further asserted that the public backlash against authoritarian governance will render their predictions invalid. "The people know that the Constitutional right to vote is their biggest power to hold authoritarian governments built on lies - like this one - accountable and send them packing. This is why India, especially the youth, is now out on the streets," he said.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the ruling duo (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is rattled by mounting public sentiment against them. Issuing a stern warning regarding future accountability, he suggested that the administration will face legal scrutiny once out of office. "The diabolical duo is clearly rattled seeing the surge of sentiment against them both across all sections of society in the nation. The HM should start preparing to defend himself from the investigations that will start into his many nefarious deeds when the regime presided over by his Sahib falls," he said.

What Amit Shah said

The remarks came after Shah said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders should brace themselves for crushing defeat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a massive majority in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses. I also wish to tell Shri Rahul and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029. The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat, its fourth consecutive loss," he said. (ANI)