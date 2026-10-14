A 31-year-old man died after falling from his 21st-floor apartment balcony in Greater Noida while attempting to avoid a confrontation with his estranged wife. When she arrived with security to open his door, he tried to escape to a lower floor but slipped. Police are currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

A 31-year-old man died when he fell from the 21st floor of a building in Greater Noida. He was trying to get off the balcony of his apartment to avoid a fight with his wife. The incident took place earlier this week at the Centurion Park Tropical Garden Society in Greater Noida.

Harshit Lavania got married in 2024, but he and his wife have been living apart for six months because of a fight. He was renting an apartment and living there by himself. Police said Harshit didn't want to open the door when his wife arrived at his flat on the day of the incident because he was afraid of getting into another fight with her.

His wife called him out and tried to talk to him, but he wouldn't listen. After then, she requested that the door be opened by security.

At this point, Harshit attempted to flee to the lower floor from the balcony of the apartment. However, he suffered severe injuries after slipping and falling to the ground.

Harshit was taken to a local hospital by members of the complex, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. Harshit's family claims that the continuous argument with his wife had put him under mental strain. According to authorities, no complaints have been made thus far.

Bisrakh police said an investigation into the incident was underway. The police are speaking to Lavania's wife and examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the society to establish the sequence of events.

Police said no complaint had been received in the case so far. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.