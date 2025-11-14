A man from West Bengal has been arrested in Noida for murdering his partner, dismembering her body, and dumping the remains across two locations. Police recovered the torso from Sector 82 and the severed head and hands from Dankaur.

Noida: In a gruesome crime that has shocked the city, police have arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly murdering his partner, dismembering her body, and disposing of the remains across two separate locations. The woman’s body was found in a drain near Sector 82 on 6 November, prompting an immediate and extensive investigation by the Noida Police. The brutality of the act and the deliberate scattering of body parts have renewed concerns about rising incidents of extreme violence against women.

Body Found in Drain, Investigation Begins

Police were alerted on 6 November after locals spotted a woman’s body without her head and hands inside a drain in the Sector 82 area. Officers reached the scene, recovered the remains, and initiated a detailed probe. As forensic teams examined the site, efforts to identify the victim began, though the missing body parts initially slowed the process.

Severed Head and Hands Found in Dankaur

While the body was discovered in Noida, investigators soon learnt that the woman’s head and hands had been dumped separately in Dankaur town. These remains were also recovered, enabling police to piece together crucial evidence. CCTV footage from surrounding areas was collected and analysed to trace movements around the time of the crime. The autopsy later confirmed that the victim had been brutally dismembered after her death.

Murder Inside A Bus

According to the police, the accused, who worked as a bus driver, killed the woman inside the vehicle. Both the victim and the accused were originally from West Bengal and were reportedly in a relationship. During interrogation, the man confessed to strangling her inside the bus before allegedly severing her head and hands to prevent identification.

Disposal of Body Parts Across Two Locations

Investigators revealed that the accused first dumped the victim’s torso in a drain in Noida and later travelled to Dankaur to discard the remaining body parts. His attempt to destroy evidence failed, as CCTV footage, forensic findings, and call records eventually led police to him.

Arrest and Further Proceedings

The accused has been taken into custody and faces charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Police are also investigating the motive behind the crime and whether any other individuals were involved.