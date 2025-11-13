A viral video of a Noida man hammering a pencil into the wall of his new Rs 1.5 crore flat has sparked a debate on construction quality. The incident raised concerns about builders cutting corners.

What started as a simple home inspection turned into a viral shocker from Noida. A resident, frustrated with his newly built Rs 1.5 crore flat, managed to hammer a wooden pencil straight into the wall — and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The clip, shared on Reddit, shows the man holding an ordinary pencil, pressing it gently against the wall, and giving it a few light taps with a hammer. Within seconds, the pencil slides cleanly in, no cracks, no resistance.

“Just look at this!” the man says in disbelief. “A pencil, not even a nail, went straight through the wall. Kya ghar banaya hai!”

Social Media Can't Believe It

The short video quickly went viral, sparking outrage and disbelief. Viewers flooded the comments section with reactions like “Rs 1.5 crore for this?” and “These builders need to be held accountable."

The post’s caption summed up the frustration of many homebuyers:

“Apna ghar dusro we banwao to unke sir per khade reh banwao bhai... warna ye milega!” roughly translating to, “If you get your home built by others, supervise every bit yourself, or this is what you’ll get!”

Experts Weigh In

While many users slammed the poor construction quality, some pointed out that such walls are often made of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks, a lightweight material commonly used in modern high-rises for insulation and safety.

“These walls aren't load-bearing. They're meant for partitions, not for strength,” explained an engineer in one of the comment threads. Still, many argued that even with AAC blocks, such fragility raises concerns about finishing quality and construction oversight.

A Larger Problem in Noida’s High-Rises

The viral video has touched a nerve among NCR homeowners, who have long complained about builders cutting corners in premium housing projects. With skyrocketing real estate prices, buyers expect quality that matches the price tag, but incidents like this only deepen mistrust.

“People save for years to buy a home,” wrote one user. "If this is what Rs 1.5 crore gets you, something is seriously wrong with how these projects are monitored."