A 21-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a residential society in Noida. A native of Basti district, she was living in Sector 32's Amour Society. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, investigation is on.

A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a residential society in Noida on March 29, police said.

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The deceased has been a resident of D Block, Sector 32, Amour Society. She was originally a native of Manderwa village in Basti district under Manderwa police station limits.

Police Investigation Underway

According to Noida Police, a team from Sector 24 police station reached the spot, completed inquest proceedings, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The victim's father was present at the scene. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)