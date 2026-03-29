A 21-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a residential society in Noida. A native of Basti district, she was living in Sector 32's Amour Society. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, investigation is on.
A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a residential society in Noida on March 29, police said.
The deceased has been a resident of D Block, Sector 32, Amour Society. She was originally a native of Manderwa village in Basti district under Manderwa police station limits.
Police Investigation Underway
According to Noida Police, a team from Sector 24 police station reached the spot, completed inquest proceedings, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The victim's father was present at the scene. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)