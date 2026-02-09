Congress will move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over 'insults to women MPs and former Prime Ministers.' MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the move is to safeguard Parliament's tradition, a sentiment echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Monday said the proposed no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is about safeguarding the tradition of Parliament, voicing strong concern over what she described as "insults to women MPs and former Prime Ministers." Speaking to ANI, Ranjan said, "The issue now is not of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha but of the tradition of the House and this is a very serious issue. Have you ever heard that a Prime Minister is afraid of women MPs in Parliament? Isn't this shameful? The Speaker should disclose which report it is. We should definitely bring a no-confidence motion and we are bringing it. On one hand, you are insulting women MPs and former Prime Ministers, can the House be run like this?"

Furthermore, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the matter, highlighting the Opposition's concerns over the Speaker's handling of parliamentary proceedings. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also commented on the issue, stating, "I have already said that the Speaker was insulted and he is pressurised so much that he himself has to make statements. The women MPs cannot raise hands on the PM. There are 11 Congress MPs including me and all are very serious... This statement is very wrong and was made under the pressure of the government... The PM did not have the courage to come to the House, which is why the Speaker had to make such a statement on his behalf, which is wrong..."

Opposition Rallies Support for Motion

The Opposition MPs are planning to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second half of the budget session, as a 20-day notice period is needed for such a motion. The motion has the support of the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet declared its position. Congress' floor managers are in talks with other parties. Sources added that the party has clarified that it has enough MPs to submit a no-confidence motion notice. Even if one or two parties do not support it, Congress intends to move the motion within the constitutional timeframe.

Move Follows Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Speech

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches, demanding a discussion on the India-US trade framework today. The House was adjourned and will reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday (February 10).