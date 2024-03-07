Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No-work, no-pay policy introduced in Manipur as government employees face disciplinary measures

    The circular highlighted concerns that some attached officials were not attending the assigned offices or reporting for duty, labeling such behavior as unbecoming and a dereliction of duty as per the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    The Manipur government, in response to reduced attendance in government offices amid ongoing violence on Wednesday (March 6) introduced a "no-work, no-pay". The decision applies to employees who have not reported to their designated offices "without valid and accepted reasons."

    A circular issued by Chief Secretary (DP) Vineet Joshi conveyed that officials unable to attend their usual place of posting due to the law and order situation had been attached to Deputy Commissioners, line departments, or field-level offices for functioning or assigned responsibilities.

    The circular highlighted concerns that some attached officials were not attending the assigned offices or reporting for duty, labeling such behavior as unbecoming and a dereliction of duty as per the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

    The government expressed seriousness about this matter and directed deputy commissioners and department heads to maintain attendance registers for the attached officials, submitting an action taken report by March 13.

    The order emphasizes the application of the 'No work, No pay' principle to officials who have not reported to their assigned authority without a valid reason. All Deputy Commissioners are instructed to enforce this policy in their respective districts and share records, along with reports of improper conduct, with salary-disbursing authorities for necessary action.

    The move aims to ensure regular attendance and discipline among government employees in the state.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
