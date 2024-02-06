No wings, no legs! KFC welcome to operate near Ayodhya Ram temple if it takes chicken off menu

"KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, said.

Following the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the city has become a magnet for devotees and visitors from across the nation, breathing new life into its culinary landscape. With an influx of pilgrims, various food chains and shops are sprouting up near the temple, offering delectable vegetarian fare to cater to the religious sentiments of the pilgrims.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Ayodhya is witnessing a surge in the establishment of food outlets, with popular chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut seizing the opportunity to serve the growing crowds of devotees and tourists. However, there's a catch – to operate within the Panch Kosi Parikrama, a 15-kilometer pilgrimage circuit encompassing sacred sites linked to the Ramayana, outlets are mandated to refrain from serving meat and liquor.

Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, emphasized the city's warm embrace of food chains but underscored the condition that they must adhere to vegetarian offerings within the pilgrimage circuit. This requirement aligns with the city's reverence for the sanctity of the Ram Temple and the sentiments of its visitors.

While popular chains like KFC remain located outside the 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg due to their non-vegetarian menu, Ayodhya authorities extend an invitation even to such establishments, provided they commit to offering only vegetarian options. "KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," Singh added.

Business opportunities for food outlets thrive along Ram Path, closer to the temple, where foot traffic is highest. Despite being located farther away, outlets like Pizza Hut still enjoy robust business, lamenting the proximity disadvantage while adhering to the vegetarian-only mandate. The surge in visitors has prompted a rush among popular food chains to establish a presence in Ayodhya, recognizing the evolving preferences of pilgrims and tourists.

Sharad Kapoor, President of the Faizabad Hotel Association (FHA), acknowledges the changing dynamics of Ayodhya's food scene, noting the growing demand for pizzas and burgers among visitors from diverse regions. "As these people are coming from different parts of the country, they are well conversant with pizzas and burgers. Therefore, the food chain outlets famous for pizzas and burgers are making a beeline to set up their shops in Ayodhya now," he said.

As Ayodhya continues to welcome pilgrims and tourists, its evolving food scene reflects a delicate balance between tradition and modernity, catering to the diverse tastes of visitors while upholding the city's spiritual legacy. With vegetarianism at its core, Ayodhya's culinary offerings symbolize a harmonious blend of reverence and gastronomic delight, enriching the spiritual journey of its visitors amidst the aura of the Ram Temple.