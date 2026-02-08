TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai dismisses rift rumours in the DMK-Congress alliance, asserting seat-sharing talks are smooth. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin has set a target for the DMK to win 200 seats in the 2026 TN Assembly elections.

DMK-Congress Alliance 'Functioning Smoothly'

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai has asserted that there is "no rift" within the DMK-Congress alliance ahead of upcoming elections, as he emphasised that the alliance is "functioning smoothly."

The state Congress chief on Saturday said that party leaders in the state have already engaged in detailed talks regarding constituency allocation and have conveyed their recommendations to the Congress leadership. He further said that the seats they have asked for will "definitely be given".

While speaking to reporters on concerns about seat-sharing between the two parties, Selvaperunthagai said, "There is no rift in the DMK-Congress alliance, and the alliance is functioning smoothly. The constituencies we have asked for will definitely be given. There is no doubt about it. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders have held alliance talks and conveyed their views to the All India Congress leadership. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final decision."

Selvaperunthagai's remarks come as Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official election schedule.

Stalin Sets 200-Seat Target for 2026 Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, setting an aggressive political and ideological pitch ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged DMK cadres to work relentlessly to secure victory in 200 constituencies, while strongly defending state autonomy and federalism.

Addressing the DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone Office-Bearers Conference on Saturday, Stalin said the coming polls would be a decisive battle between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Recalling the party's clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin said the DMK had delivered on its promise of winning all 40 parliamentary seats and was now ready to set a new benchmark. "Our target is to win 200 constituencies. Even if a family has not voted for us so far, you must campaign until the very last minute," he told party workers, calling for sustained grassroots outreach.

Defence of State Autonomy

Stalin said state autonomy remains the DMK's core principle. "India is a Union of States, and federalism must be respected. In the early days after Independence, states had very little power. Through struggles, we brought certain powers back--not just for Tamil Nadu, but for other states as well," he said.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of centralising authority, Stalin alleged that the Centre was working to weaken state parties. "They cannot touch Tamil Nadu. In the upcoming elections, we must give them the same in return," he said, asserting that the NDA should be reduced to zero in the Assembly elections as well. (ANI)