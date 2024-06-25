Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Huge setback for Arvind Kejriwal! Trial court didn’t appreciate materials, rules High Court

    Pronouncing the order, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the High Court needed proper consideration regarding the ED's contentions regarding the challenging of the trial court's bail order on Kejriwal.

    No relief for Arvind Kejriwal! Delhi CM to remain in Tihar jail, rules HC gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court’s order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case about the alleged excise policy scam. The High Court reserved its decision on the motion that prompted the AAP supremo's legal team to petition the Supreme Court, and last week it postponed the trial court's bail ruling to the Delhi Chief Minister.

    Pronouncing the order, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the High Court needed proper consideration regarding the ED's contentions regarding the challenging of the trial court's bail order on Kejriwal.

    "This court has decided that the vacation judge did not appropriately appreciate the material on record and the averments of ED," the High Court pronounced.

    The High Court took objection to the trial judge's observation that the entire voluminous record was not perused. Such an observation was "totally unjustified" and showed that the trial court has not applied its mind to the material, the High Court stated.

    The ED claimed that the trial judge had not given it the right chance to present the case, and the High Court accepted this argument. 

    Kejriwal was granted bail by the trial court on June 20. On June 21, ED moved the Delhi High Court challenging the grant of bail to the Chief Minister. In the interim, the central probe agency moved urgent application seeking stay of the impugned order.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile accused in Pune Porsche Porsche crash case vkp

    BREAKING: Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile accused in Pune Porsche Porsche crash case

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of death of 47 people, seeks report within one week snt

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of death of 47 people, seeks report within one week

    Kerala: Petition to Chief Justice of HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case anr

    Kerala: Petition in HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case

    Renukaswamy murder case SI faces backlash for allowing accused Pavithra Gowda to wear make up gets notice vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: SI faces backlash for allowing accused Pavithra Gowda to wear make-up, gets notice

    Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video snt

    Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video

    Recent Stories

    Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile accused in Pune Porsche Porsche crash case vkp

    BREAKING: Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile accused in Pune Porsche Porsche crash case

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of death of 47 people, seeks report within one week snt

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of death of 47 people, seeks report within one week

    Virat Kohli's gold statue unveiled at Times Square in New York RKK

    Virat Kohli’s gold statue unveiled at Times Square in New York

    Mubarak Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH) snt

    'Mubarak': Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH)

    Kerala: Petition to Chief Justice of HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case anr

    Kerala: Petition in HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon