Huge setback for Arvind Kejriwal! Trial court didn’t appreciate materials, rules High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court’s order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case about the alleged excise policy scam. The High Court reserved its decision on the motion that prompted the AAP supremo's legal team to petition the Supreme Court, and last week it postponed the trial court's bail ruling to the Delhi Chief Minister.

Pronouncing the order, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the High Court needed proper consideration regarding the ED's contentions regarding the challenging of the trial court's bail order on Kejriwal.

"This court has decided that the vacation judge did not appropriately appreciate the material on record and the averments of ED," the High Court pronounced.

The High Court took objection to the trial judge's observation that the entire voluminous record was not perused. Such an observation was "totally unjustified" and showed that the trial court has not applied its mind to the material, the High Court stated.

The ED claimed that the trial judge had not given it the right chance to present the case, and the High Court accepted this argument.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the trial court on June 20. On June 21, ED moved the Delhi High Court challenging the grant of bail to the Chief Minister. In the interim, the central probe agency moved urgent application seeking stay of the impugned order.

