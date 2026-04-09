BJP's Nitin Nabin dismissed any rift within the NDA regarding the new Bihar Chief Minister, stating everything is proceeding smoothly. He confirmed that Nitish Kumar is set to take his oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on the 10th.

'Everything Proceeding as per Schedule' In an interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin said that the process is moving forward in a structured manner. "There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. Nitish Kumar is taking the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha on the 10th," he said."BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," he added. Nitish Kumar's Political Transition Nitish Kumar, who is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) last month, marking a major political transition. The JD-U chief has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He was earlier unanimously re-elected as President of the Janata Dal (United).Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. On Language Formula and Cultural Heritage Nitin Nabin, who has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, expressed confidence of BJP will do very well in all poll-bound states.Answering a query on the three-language formula, he said no state should have any apprehension and that the BJP has promoted cultural heritage."In accordance with the Prime Minister's vision, we have championed nationalism across the country, but we have certainly respected regionalism... We are people who promote cultural heritage. Today, we are working to revive our old centres in Assam. In Bengal, we have to seek permission from the High Court to worship Goddess Durga. The BJP have always been against this attempt to promote regionalism and dominate the local community in any way," he said. 'No Challenge From Opposition on the Ground' Asked about the biggest political challenger for the NDA, he said there is no big challenge from the opposition on the ground."I believe that being a challenger is the thinking of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress clan; they are not strong on the ground. But the appeasement, the kind of words used, and the level of decline in the mentality of a national party are visible. There is a decline in the level of discourse by the Gandhi family...There is no challenge from the opposition on the ground," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP President Nitin Nabin on Thursday said that there are no differences in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the impending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister, as Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP.In an interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin said that the process is moving forward in a structured manner. "There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. Nitish Kumar is taking the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha on the 10th," he said."BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," he added.Nitish Kumar, who is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) last month, marking a major political transition. The JD-U chief has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He was earlier unanimously re-elected as President of the Janata Dal (United).Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country.Nitin Nabin, who has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, expressed confidence of BJP will do very well in all poll-bound states.Answering a query on the three-language formula, he said no state should have any apprehension and that the BJP has promoted cultural heritage."In accordance with the Prime Minister's vision, we have championed nationalism across the country, but we have certainly respected regionalism... We are people who promote cultural heritage. Today, we are working to revive our old centres in Assam. In Bengal, we have to seek permission from the High Court to worship Goddess Durga. The BJP have always been against this attempt to promote regionalism and dominate the local community in any way," he said.Asked about the biggest political challenger for the NDA, he said there is no big challenge from the opposition on the ground."I believe that being a challenger is the thinking of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress clan; they are not strong on the ground. But the appeasement, the kind of words used, and the level of decline in the mentality of a national party are visible. There is a decline in the level of discourse by the Gandhi family...There is no challenge from the opposition on the ground," he said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source