Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut dismissed claims of MVA discord over Rahuri and Baramati by-elections. He affirmed Baramati as Sharad Pawar's seat and stated NCP has first preference for Rahuri, emphasizing unity within the alliance.

MVA's Seat-Sharing Understanding

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday refuted claims of any confusion within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding discussions on the upcoming by-elections in Rahuri and Baramati constituencies. Speaking at a press conference, Raut emphasised that the Baramati seat belongs to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had previously contested from the constituency. Meanwhile, he said, three candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed interest in contesting the Rahuri seat.

"We want to make it clear that there is absolutely no confusion or disorder of any kind. There are two by-elections, both due to the unfortunate demise of sitting MLAs. Yesterday, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray held discussions regarding these elections. Regarding Rahuri, a meeting is scheduled today with Sharad Pawar's party. The Baramati seat was not contested by us; it was contested by Sharad Pawar. For Rahuri, three prominent leaders from our party are interested, but the final decision will be made despite their interest. First preference will be given to the Nationalist Congress Party, since they had contested the seat previously; after our three interested leaders, it will be Congress's turn," said Raut.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Final Decision Rests with Uddhav Thackeray

Raut further clarified that NCP leader Sunetra Pawar will contest the by-polls in alliance with the BJP, while the final decision regarding Shiv Sena (UBT)'s participation rests with party president Uddhav Thackeray. He added that elections are a matter of respect and honour and it is inappropriate to urge anyone not to contest or leave a seat uncontested. "Sunetra Pawar is contesting with the BJP, and while this was discussed with Uddhav Thackeray, the final decision rests with him. So far, the Shiv Sena chief has not given the final decision. Elections are a matter of respect and honor, and it is wrong to urge someone not to contest or to make a seat uncontested. Discussions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi are ongoing, and we remain united and together," said Raut.

Discussions with Congress

He also noted that discussions regarding potential candidates took place between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress Maharashtra chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. "Regarding Congress, Harshwardhan Sapkal is the state president, and we have spoken with three potential candidates, though it is difficult to say when the candidates will be announced," he added.

By-Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district. The seats fell vacant following the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile from Rahuri and MLA Ajit Anantrao Pawar from Baramati. Polling for these by-elections will be held on April 23, 2026, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)