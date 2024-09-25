Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No more queue! Modern ATMs bring cash deposits to your fingertips. Check limits for SBI, HDFC, PNB, BOB & more

    The ADWM, a highly specialized ATM, allows customers to deposit cash directly into their accounts with just an ATM or debit card swipe. However, the deposit limits and conditions vary depending on the bank, and whether or not a customer's Permanent Account Number (PAN) is registered with their bank account.

    No more queues!Modern ATMs bring cash deposits to your fingertips. Check limits for SBI, HDFC, PNB, BOB & more shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 7:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    In the ever-evolving world of banking technology, customers now have the luxury of depositing cash directly into their accounts via advanced ATMs—eliminating the need to visit a bank branch. These machines, known as Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWM), are rapidly changing the way we interact with our finances, making cash deposits a swift and seamless process.

    The ADWM, a highly specialized ATM, allows customers to deposit cash directly into their accounts with just an ATM or debit card swipe. However, the deposit limits and conditions vary depending on the bank, and whether or not a customer's Permanent Account Number (PAN) is registered with their bank account.

    As the State Bank of India (SBI) explains on its official website, "The Cash Deposit Machine, better known as Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM), is an ATM-like machine that allows you to deposit cash directly into your account using the ATM cum debit card. You can use this machine to instantly credit your account without visiting the branch. The transaction receipt also gives you your updated account balance."

    Also read: PNB bank alert: Is your account at risk? Read this

    SBI’s Cash Deposit Limit

    As of September 24, 2024, SBI has set clear limits on ADWM deposits. Customers depositing without a debit card can deposit up to Rs. 49,900/- per transaction, while those using a debit card, with their PAN linked to the account, can deposit up to Rs. 2 lakh in one go. SBI’s ADWMs also support deposits into PPF, RD, and loan accounts, with the machines able to handle up to 200 currency notes in denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 200, and Rs. 500.

    HDFC Bank's Cash Deposit Limit

    HDFC Bank’s ATMs offer similarly convenient deposit features. For savings accounts, customers can deposit up to Rs. 25,000 per transaction. For card-based deposits, the limit rises to Rs 1 lakh, with a daily cap of Rs. 2 lakh. The machines accept Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 500, and Rs. 2000 denominations, allowing up to 200 notes per transaction. However, these machines are exclusively available for deposits into HDFC Bank accounts.

    ATM cash deposit limit for Union Bank of India

    Union Bank of India brings its own innovative approach with Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs), which allow customers to deposit and withdraw cash. These machines accept up to 200 notes per transaction, in denominations of Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, and Rs. 2000. Deposits without PAN validation are capped at Rs. 49,999, while a PAN-validated account can accept deposits up to Rs. 1 lakh per transaction. CRMs ensure secure transactions by impounding counterfeit notes, adding another layer of security.

    Also read: Cash Deposit Limit: New rules by Income Tax Department

    According to Union Bank’s website, “Cash Recycler Machine is capable of accepting and dispensing multiple notes simultaneously. CRMs accept a maximum of 200 currency notes per transaction, and a maximum value of Rs. 49,999. With PAN card validation, an additional amount up to Rs. 1 lakh can be deposited. CRMs impound counterfeit currency, ensuring secure deposits."

    Bank of Baroda’s Flexible Limits

    Bank of Baroda offers significant deposit flexibility. For customers with a registered PAN, daily deposits can go up to Rs. 2 lakh using their debit card, while those without a PAN can deposit up to Rs. 49,999. Cardless transactions, which require entering an account number, are limited to Rs. 20,000 per day.

    Punjab National Bank’s cash deposit limit

    Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers multi-functional kiosks that allow deposits of up to Rs. 1 lakh per transaction for accounts with registered PAN numbers. As per PNB’s statement, “PNB Cash Acceptor cum ATM or Bulk Note Acceptor is a highly efficient multi-function kiosk, meant for accepting cash for deposit in the account (for PNB only) as well as dispensation of cash and all other ATM functions.” The machine accepts denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 200, and Rs. 500, with non-PAN accounts capped at Rs. 49,900 per transaction.

    The introduction of ADWMs and CRMs across major banks highlights a new era of ease and accessibility in banking, ensuring customers can manage their cash effortlessly—no matter the hour or location. With clear deposit limits and security measures, these machines are reshaping how India handles cash deposits.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tirupati laddu row: TTD takes legal action against supplier for adulterated ghee AJR

    Tirupati laddu row: TTD takes legal action against supplier for adulterated ghee

    'Hum log bhi enjoy kar sakte hai': Bihar journalist 'kisses' mermaid in Dubai; leaves netizens embarrassed (WATCH) shk

    'Hum log bhi enjoy kar sakte hai': Bihar journalist 'kisses' mermaid in Dubai; netizens are embarrassed| WATCH

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 2nd UPITS, says law and order paramount for attracting investment dmn

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 2nd UPITS, says law and order paramount for attracting investment

    From dreams to reality: CM Yogi Adityanath govt's 'Dream Plots' scheme set to revamp Noida hotels AJR

    From dreams to reality: CM Yogi Adityanath govt's 'Dream Plots' scheme set to revamp Noida hotels

    Just Bengaluru things Traffic halts Train midway hilarious reactions go viral WATCH vkp

    Its Bengaluru traffic, again! Viral video shows even trains can't escape jam, meme fest explodes (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    YRKKH Armaan, Abhira's romantic honeymoon takes dramatic turn ATG

    YRKKH: Armaan, Abhira's romantic honeymoon takes dramatic turn

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look

    Is hard water causing your hair loss? Tips to prevent hair fall

    Is hard water causing your hair loss? Tips to prevent hair fall

    Is hard water causing your hair loss? Tips to prevent hair fall

    Is hard water causing your hair loss? Tips to prevent hair fall

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon