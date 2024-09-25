PNB bank alert: Is your account at risk? Read this

The Reserve Bank of India regulates Indian banks, requiring specific documentation for account opening. PNB will be closing accounts with zero balance and no activity for over two years. Customers are advised to make transactions to prevent closure and ensure their accounts remain active.

Bank customers must stay informed. The Reserve Bank of India regulates banks to ensure transparency, security, and financial inclusion. To open an account, proof of address, PAN card, Aadhaar, passport, or voter ID is required. NRIs can open NRE or NRO accounts. Indian banks offer savings, current, and fixed deposit accounts, with varying minimum balance requirements.

Many banks now offer zero-balance accounts, especially for students and low-income earners. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana also enables rural citizens to open basic savings accounts with no minimum balance, promoting financial inclusion. Indian banks strictly follow anti-money laundering laws.

Alert for Account Holders

If you have an account with Punjab National Bank (PNB), take note: accounts with zero balance and no activity for over two years will be closed. To avoid closure, make a transaction in your PNB account if it has been inactive for three years. PNB warns, "If there are no transactions for more than two years, the account will be closed."

Punjab National Bank

To prevent your bank account from being closed, ensure transactions are occurring regularly. PNB has previously warned customers about inactive accounts but has not set a deadline this time. Accounts with no transactions will be closed to prevent misuse. PNB announced this on its website and social media on multiple dates, stating that accounts will be closed without further notice.

PNB Account Closure

Accounts linked to Demat accounts, student accounts for customers under 25, minor accounts, and schemes like SSY/PMJJBY/PMSBY/APY will not be closed. PNB encourages customers needing information or assistance to contact their bank branch. Inactive accounts can only be reactivated by submitting the necessary KYC documents. To keep your account active, visit the bank branch to complete your KYC.

