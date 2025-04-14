Salman Khan to face threats from security; Predicted by Astrologer for Late 2025

Read Full Gallery

Astrologer predicts potential security threats for Salman Khan in late 2025, suggesting the Bollywood superstar to remain careful.

Celebrity astrologer has issued a cautionary prediction for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, highlighting the upcoming risks in late 2025. According to Geetanjali Saxena, individuals close to Salman, such as security personnel or staff, might inadvertently leak sensitive information. While there is no immediate life threat, the actor is advised to remain vigilant during this period to avoid complications.

Professional Challenges and Health Concerns

The astrologer also noted that Salman Khan’s professional prospects in 2024 may face ups and downs, told him to avoid releasing new films this year, ''Professionally, this year is not good for him. He should not try to release any other film this year.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Geetanjali Saxena warned Salman Khan about the possible health-related issues, including accidents or medical emergencies. However, she reassured fans that Salman is likely to overcome any challenges that arise.

