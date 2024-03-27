'No longer with UPPL': BJP's Assam ally clarifies after photo of Basumatry on bed of Rs 500 notes goes viral

Promod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to address the widely circulated photo of Benjamin Basumatary.

Promod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to address the widely circulated photo of Benjamin Basumatary. A photograph of Basumatary sleeping on a pile of Rs 500 currency notes has gone viral on social media, creating a political storm.

In the wake of the viral photo, Boro clarified that Benjamin Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL. He stated that Basumatary was suspended from UPPL on January 10, 2024, following disciplinary action initiated after receiving a letter from the Harisingh Block Committee, UPPL, in January 2024.

Furthermore, Basumatary was suspended and removed from the post of VCDC Chairman by the BTC Government on February 10, 2024.

"A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024. Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024," Boro wrote on X.

Boro emphasized that Basumatry's actions are his own responsibility, and UPPL bears no accountability for any personal acts attributed to him.

"I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," he added.

In his post on X, Boro also attached a copy of the notice from the UPPL party dated January 5, 2024, in which it is mentioned that Basumatry has been removed as the primary member of the party.

It is to be noted that UPPL is an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.