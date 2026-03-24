The Centre clarified it has no proposal from Kerala for aid to set up Fast Track Courts for NDPS Act cases. MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that no exclusive central scheme for funding such courts is currently operational.

No Central Aid Proposal for Kerala's NDPS Courts

The Government on Tuesday said there is no proposal from Kerala towards central assistance for establishing Fast Track Courts for the trial of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in the southern state.

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In a written reply in Lok Sabha to Congress MP Adoor Prakash, Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai said that no scheme is in operation at present under which funds can be provided exclusively for establishing the Fast-Track Courts for NDPS Act cases. "There is no proposal from the State of Kerala towards central assistance for establishing Fast Track Courts for the trial of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in the State pending before the Government. There is no scheme in operation at present under which funds can be provided exclusively for establishing the Fast-Track Courts for NDPS Act cases. The number of Fast Track Courts for trial of NDPS Act cases established by the States is not maintained," the minister said.

No Separate Ministry for Union Territories

Earlier today, the ministry also clarified that the Central government is not considering any proposal to create a separate ministry, parliamentary inspection committee, or special policy framework exclusively for Union Territories (UTs).

The statement was made in the Lok Sabha by MoS Nityanand Rai in response to a query raised by Independent MP Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai. In his written reply, Rai stated that the government does not find the need for a dedicated "Ministry or Department of Union Territory Affairs" for managing UTs, nor is there any plan to establish a "Parliamentary Inspection Committee on Union Territories" to monitor their administration. He also ruled out the possibility of introducing a special policy framework tailored for regions such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, despite their unique geographic and administrative requirements. (ANI)