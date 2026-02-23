Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that no Hindu can remain in Congress and they will eventually join the BJP. He claimed to have inside information on Congress and said BJP has a schedule for Congress leaders expected to join them.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that no Hindu can stay in the Congress. The Assam Chief Minister said that Hindus left in Congress will gradually come to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Hindu people will not stay in Congress; they must come today or tomorrow. How can Hindu people stay in Congress? If you see in Rajiv Bhawan, there are 8 Muslims names out of 10 and how 2 Hindu people can stay in Congress? Gradually, they (Hindu) will come towards us (the BJP). After a few days, the Hindu journalists will not drink tea there (Rajiv Bhawan)," Sarma said while talking to the media here.

"Not Bhupen Borah, even I informed him about the inside story of Congress. Congress has a docket with the state election candidate list. Yesterday, they changed the docket. We are receiving the information," he added.

BJP has 'no vacancy' for defecting MLAs

Replying to a query of will any Congress MLA will join the BJP before the assembly polls, the Assam Chief Minister said that there was no vacancy as of now. "We now have no vacancy, where we will give a ticket by bringing the MLA. Our ticket selection process has almost completed. In 80 seats, our names are ready. There is no seat vacancy in our party. AIUDF MLA of Sonai will come to AGP, and their understanding has already finalised. Who (MLAs) will come to the BJP - Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha, Basanta Das, Shashi Kanta Das, and we all know it. We have no relation with Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed," Sarma said.

Sarma's remarks on Bhupen Borah

"In Bihpuria, we will give a good candidate, and Bhupen Borah's name will also come for consideration, while he was the MLA of Bihpuria. His name will come for consideration in Bihpuria and Ronganadi both. Congress wants Bhupen Borah not to get respect, but we will give him respect. Our party has already decided where the party will give the ticket to Bhupen Borah," he added.

BJP preparing for 2029 Lok Sabha polls

Sarma further stated that the BJP is already preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and has a schedule for Congress leaders expected to join the party. "I have a schedule in which Congress leaders will join us (BJP), and they will comply with the schedule. For me, all elections are important. BJP has already started preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. We have a schedule for who should join," the Assam CM said.

Sarma on Congress's alliance strategy

Talking about the opposition Congress's alliance with other political parties, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Congress' alliance with AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) has almost finalised. Congress will give the seats like Binakandi, Khowang, Barhampur, and Sadiya to AJP. They (Congress) have decided to give two seats in Karbi Anglong to APHLC, two seats to CPI (M) and one to CPI (ML). But they are yet to take the final decision on seat sharing with Raijor Dal. We want to congratulate them so that they may take Raijor Dal with them." (ANI)