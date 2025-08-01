The Trump administration again on Thursday claimed it "stopped" the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, according to India, no third nation was involved in the ceasefire talks with Pakistan.

India will pay a 25 per cent tariff on goods exported to the United States from August 1, Donald Trump said on Truth Social, the social media network owned by the US President, on Wednesday.

Trump also slapped a penalty on India - an unspecified amount above the 25 per cent - whom he called America's "friend", for buying "a vast majority of their military equipment" and oil from Russia.

In a short, but characteristically loud, post the US President referred to India as "our friend" but complained of "far too high tariffs (that are) among the highest in the world". He also complained about "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers".

"Remember, while India is our friend... we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world. And they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy... at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine. India will, therefore, be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting August 1..."

Was Trump 'Irritated' India Didn't Back Pak Ceasefire Claim

Briefing the media on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned the India-Pakistan conflict while talking about the US role in brokering peace between Thailand and Cambodia. "The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Donald Trump stepped in to put an end to it," Leavitt said.

"The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," she added.

Trump, in various instances, claimed that he stopped the war from turning nuclear. The US president had claimed he stopped the war using trade card. Trump said the fighting stopped after he told leaders of India and Pakistan that the US wouldn't trade with warring nations.

However, according to India, no third nation was involved in the ceasefire talks with Pakistan.

No World Leader Asked India To Stop Op Sindoor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated Centre's claims that Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire with India and no world leader asked to stop counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor. Speaking on a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM added that India had full support from all the countries in the world except three nations.

"We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened after Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror launchpads along the Line of Control. India launched the military operation to avenge the killings of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 by terrorists with alleged Pakistani links.