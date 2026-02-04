Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur has refused to resign over BJP's corruption allegations, citing no evidence. His colleague Priyank Kharge has backed him, while the BJP, led by R Ashoka, continues its overnight protest inside the Assembly.

Ministers Rebuff Resignation Demands

Disagreeing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demand for his resignation over corruption allegations, Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur on Wednesday said there was "no evidence" and that he "would not resign." Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Excise Minister said, " There is no evidence. Therefore, I will not resign."

Further, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the BJP, saying that they lack solid evidence before seeking the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur. He defended Timmapur, stating that the opposition is "playing to the gallery" without producing any evidence. He has also challenged the opposition to produce evidence against him, saying he is willing to resign if they can provide just one shred of evidence.

Opposition Intensifies Protest

Meanwhile, the BJP leader today continued its overnight protest inside the Vidhana Soudha, with Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and party MLAs spending the night within the Assembly premises as part of their agitation against the Congress government. They are demanding the resignation of RB Timmapur, alleging corruption in the Excise Department.

Amid the agitation against the Congress government in the Karnataka Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged large-scale corruption, claiming to have submitted evidence to back its allegations. Addressing reporters here, Ashoka said, "We have done a sit-in protest in the assembly of Karnataka. There are audios and videos. I provided all the evidence yesterday at the assembly. We will continue this. This is the biggest loot in Karnataka."

The protest, which began a day earlier, entered its second day with BJP legislators being seen taking a morning walk inside the Assembly complex. The protest also received support from Janata Dal (Secular), with JD(S) leader CB Suresh Babu joining the chorus against the state government. He said the opposition had been consistently demanding the Excise Minister's resignation over the last two days but accused the government of indecision. (ANI)