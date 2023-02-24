Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members

    After back-to-back election defeats, years of internal wrangling for an overhaul and an exodus of leaders, Sonia Gandhi passed on the reins of the 137-year-old outfit to loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge in October.

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    The Congress steering committee on Friday (February 24) decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). A party leader said the election is not required in the CWC. The Congress's 85th plenary session began in Raipur.

    "Congress's Steering Committee has unanimously decided to authorise party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all CWC (Congress Working Committee) members," general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

    However, sources said that the decision was not unanimous, with leaders like Ajay Maken, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Digvijaya Singh favouring elections at the meeting held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, as part of the Congress's 85th plenary session.

    Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, however, said, "There is no difference of opinion in the Congress. We have full faith in Mallikarjun Kharge and want to strengthen his hands so that he can strengthen the Congress. The Congress will do what is in the interest of the party."

    Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul and daughter Priyanka skipped the key meeting as they wanted to give a free hand to Kharge and not influence the decisions in any way, party leaders said.

    During the three-day Raipur conclave, the party is likely to take key decisions that would lay out a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalise the strategy for poll tie-ups with other opposition parties to take on the BJP.

