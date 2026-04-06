Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses the LDF and BJP of collusion, claiming no development has occurred in Keralam for 10 years. Rahul Gandhi supports this, alleging a partnership between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Narendra Modi ahead of state elections.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the Keralam government and the Centre, alleging that there was no development in the state for the past 10 years. She said that the public has understood that there is a collusion between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Speaking to reporters here, Gandhi said, "There will be a change in power here. The public has understood that there is a collusion between the LDF and the BJP. There has been no development in the state for the past 10 years."

'Modi and Vijayan are Cowards'

Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, she further expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "If the Prime Minister wanted all parties to come together and speak together, he should have discussed the matter with them. No one knows anything. Discussion is essential in a democracy. PM Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan are cowards, I have said this earlier also," she added.

Her comments come amid a growing political climate as voting for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

Rahul Gandhi Echoes Collusion Allegations

Meanwhile, launching a frontal attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a rally in Palakkad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged a political partnership between the ruling LDF and the BJP in the state for the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha said that Prime Minister Modi thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, and in the state, Vijayan feels nobody can lead Keralam better than him. "In Delhi, there is a man who thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, called Modi and in Kerala, there is a fellow who thinks there is nobody in Kerala who can lead Kerala except him. Look at the arrogance in these people that they think that they are the only people who can lead Kerala and the country. Both of them are in partnership. They're supporting each other...Prime Minister Modi comes here, and in every speech, he talks about God, Hinduism, and religion. But in Kerala, he does not talk about Sabarimala and the gold stolen from Sabarimala," Gandhi said.

'Main Target of ED, IT Dept'

The Congress leader added that he is the main target of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the Income Tax Department, and the BJP's media cell. (ANI)