'No connection to cricket': Ratan Tata rubbishes claims of financial reward to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

"I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," said Ratan Tata while refuting claims that he offered a financial reward to Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

Industrialist Ratan Tata has taken to his official platform, refuting the circulating claims suggesting that he offered a financial reward to Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. This clarification comes in response to various small news outlets and social media platforms alleging that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons pledged Rs 10 crore to the cricketer. The alleged pledge was reportedly linked to a situation where the International Cricket Council (ICC) supposedly imposed a penalty on Rashid Khan for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations following Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan in an ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Tata stated unequivocally that he has no involvement in cricket-related matters and urged people to disregard misleading WhatsApp forwards. "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata conveyed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Previously, several users had spread claims of Ratan Tata assisting Rashid Khan. For instance, one user congratulated Ratan Tata for purportedly extending financial support to Rashid Khan following the ICC's alleged fine of Rs 55 lakhs for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations after the victory against Pakistan.

Afghanistan continued to surprise in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 by securing an impressive victory over Pakistan in Chennai. The Afghan team chased down a target of 283 runs in 49 overs against a formidable bowling line-up featuring Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali. Pakistan had set a score of 282 for 7 in their 50 overs, with significant contributions from skipper Babar Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique.

Post their triumph, former Indian cricket team star Irfan Pathan was seen celebrating with Rashid Khan, adding a moment of camaraderie to the event.

Afghanistan is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday.