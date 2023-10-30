Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No connection to cricket': Ratan Tata rubbishes claims of financial reward to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

    "I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," said Ratan Tata while refuting claims that he offered a financial reward to Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

    No connection to cricket Ratan Tata rubbishes claims of financial reward to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Industrialist Ratan Tata has taken to his official platform, refuting the circulating claims suggesting that he offered a financial reward to Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. This clarification comes in response to various small news outlets and social media platforms alleging that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons pledged Rs 10 crore to the cricketer. The alleged pledge was reportedly linked to a situation where the International Cricket Council (ICC) supposedly imposed a penalty on Rashid Khan for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations following Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan in an ODI World Cup 2023 match.

    Tata stated unequivocally that he has no involvement in cricket-related matters and urged people to disregard misleading WhatsApp forwards. "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata conveyed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

    Previously, several users had spread claims of Ratan Tata assisting Rashid Khan. For instance, one user congratulated Ratan Tata for purportedly extending financial support to Rashid Khan following the ICC's alleged fine of Rs 55 lakhs for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations after the victory against Pakistan.

    Afghanistan continued to surprise in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 by securing an impressive victory over Pakistan in Chennai. The Afghan team chased down a target of 283 runs in 49 overs against a formidable bowling line-up featuring Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali. Pakistan had set a score of 282 for 7 in their 50 overs, with significant contributions from skipper Babar Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique.

    Post their triumph, former Indian cricket team star Irfan Pathan was seen celebrating with Rashid Khan, adding a moment of camaraderie to the event.

    Afghanistan is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Lulu Mall vkp

    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Mall

    Kalamassery blast: Condition of 4 victims critical. two on ventilator rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Condition of 4 victims critical, two on ventilator

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia; check details

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house anr

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house

    Recent Stories

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why rkn

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why

    Apple Scary Fast event Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods?

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care SHG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali ATG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon