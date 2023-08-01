Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10

    Following proper parliamentary procedures, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the motion after ensuring the support of over 50 MPs through a head count. Birla announced that the date and time for the discussion on the motion would be determined through consultations with all parties involved.

    The Opposition's no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government might be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha on August 8, and the debate is expected to span three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the motion on August 10, providing his response to the deliberations.

    On July 26, the Opposition front, named INDIA, took a significant step by submitting a notice for a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. The motion was aimed at confronting Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the issue of Manipur ethnic violence.

    Highlighting the significance of the motion, Manickam Tagore, the Congress whip in Lok Sabha, stated that it represented the Opposition's final recourse against the government. He asserted, "We wanted to break the arrogance of Modi.

    He is behaving as an arrogant person - not coming to the Parliament and making a statement on Manipur...We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon." This reflects the Opposition's strong resolve in their pursuit to hold the government accountable for its actions and policies.

