Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Friday said the party's candidate list for Kerala polls is unlikely to be modified as state leaders have already started campaigning, which would make revisions a lengthy process requiring fresh consultations.

Unlikely to modify candidate list: Unnithan

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Friday observed that the candidate list for the Kerala Assembly elections is unlikely to undergo any modifications at this stage. The senior leader noted that since the state leadership has already returned to their respective constituencies to begin campaigning, any revision would now require a fresh and lengthy consultation process.

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Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, while talking to reporters, said, "The Leader of the Opposition and the KPCC president have already returned to Kerala and begun their constituency tours and campaign activities. Naturally, if any changes are to be made to the list finalised by the Central Election Committee, it would require a detailed process. Leaders from Kerala would have to be consulted again, or their consent would need to be obtained. Given my long experience in politics, I do not see much possibility for such changes at this stage. Of course, politics is the art of possibilities, so anything can happen, but I don't expect any major developments now."

'Final decision rests with high command'

"Different channels are reporting various things, but I believe most of those are mere speculations. None of us have seen the list cleared by the CEC, and neither do you have confirmed information about it. So naturally, if the CEC has already approved a list and the leaders who attended the meeting have returned to Kerala, reopening or revoking that list would require their involvement again. That is a natural procedural requirement, and therefore I don't see much scope for it. Ultimately, the final decision rests with the Indian National Congress high command," he added.

He further said, "The authority lies with the party president. I am not in a position to make any authoritative statement on a matter that is before the Congress president. How he chooses to exercise that authority is entirely his prerogative, and I have no way of predicting his decision."

Congress Candidate Lists

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress announced its second list of 37 candidates for the April 9 Keralam Assembly elections. As per the released list, TO Mohanan is contesting from Kannur, Senapathy Venu from Udumbanchola, and Santhakumar from the Adoor (SC) seat. While Sandeep Varier is contesting from Trikaripur, M Liju is running from Kayamkulam, and Abin Varkey from Aranmula.

In the first list, Congress has announced 55 candidates. The party fielded Kerala Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor seat. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has been fielded from the Paravur seat.K Muraleedharan, former MP and son of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, K Karunakaran from the Vattiyoorkavu seat.

Kerala BJP expresses confidence

The Model Code of Conduct comes into place, setting in process elections to the 140-member State Assembly, which is also known as the Kerala Niyamasabha. On the other hand, on Thursday, Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that the upcoming elections in Kerala will bring a significant political shift, stating that people are seeking change and development. "I am happy because the people of Keralam have decided very clearly that they want change. They are fed up with the same Congress-CPM politics of controversies, lies, non-delivery and fake promises," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. Both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. (ANI)