Puducherry BJP General Secretary Mohan Kumar claims the NDA faces no challenge in the upcoming polls. He slammed Congress and DMK for failing to develop the UT during their tenures, contrasting it with development under PM Modi's leadership.

BJP confident of victory, slams Congress-DMK record

Puducherry BJP General Secretary Mohan Kumar on Sunday said that there is no challenge for NDA in Puducherry, because Congress was in power for 40 years in the UT and DMK was also in power for a decade, but did nothing for the development of Puducherry.

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Speaking to ANI, Mohan Kumar, on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said, "There is no challenge for us in Puducherry, because Congress was in power for 40 years in the UT... But they could not do much to develop Puducherry, even with such a small population. They used to misuse funds by the central government."

He highlighted that there has been rapid development in the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When PM Modi came to power, the people here thought he was capable of developing the UT, and in 2021, the NDA formed the government in Puducherry. PM Modi gave the mantra for the development of Puducherry in terms of education, business, tourism, spirituality, and we are achieving the goal set by our Honourable Prime Minister for the development of Puducherry," he said.

Puducherry BJP General Secretary further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA built a platform, developing Puducherry from the grassroots level, while the Congress and DMK had created adverse situations here. "We are only seeking votes for development because Puducherry never saw such a pace of development," he added.

Mohan Kumar further said that under the leadership of PM Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister and State selection Incharge Mansukh Mandaviya, State incharge of party Nirmal Kumar Surana, party will perform very well in this Assembly election because BJP has created an image of development among the people of Puducherry that is why party is going to benefit and people of state is blessing BJP and our allies party.

Top leaders hit campaign trail

Meanwhile, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin is arriving on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Puducherry starting from today, Sunday. During his visit, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to participate in a grand road show at Thirunallar Main Road, a public meeting at Thavalakuppam, and an organisational meeting with Mandal Presidents and Prawasi Karyakartas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit Puducherry tomorrow, April 6, to address a public meeting here.

PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Puducherry on Friday, April 3, ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections here, drawing massive crowds and boosting the NDA campaign. Accompanied by CM N Rangasamy, the PM covered a 2km stretch, showcasing strong support for the NDA.