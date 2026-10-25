A fire in Delhi's Rani Garden destroyed several shanties, leaving residents homeless but causing no injuries. Meanwhile, massive cooling operations persist at a factory in Mayapuri following a major blaze that occurred late Friday night.

Fire Incident at Rani Garden

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in shanties in Rani Garden, under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony Police Station in the national capital, on Sunday, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, although several hutments and household belongings were reduced to ashes.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We arrived at the scene and immediately began firefighting operations, bringing the blaze under control within half an hour. No injuries have been reported," the Fire Officer said.

Recounting the incident, an affected resident said they were asleep when the fire broke out and lost all their household belongings in the blaze. "I don’t know how the fire started; we were just sleeping, and everything burned down. Nothing is left—everything was destroyed. I’m only left with the clothes I’m wearing. Thankfully, no one was hurt—the children are safe. Everything else, all our belongings, burned to ashes," the resident said.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Industrial Fire in Mayapuri

Meanwhile, firefighting operations continued at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area on Saturday, even after more than 15 hours, with over 35 fire tenders deployed since the previous night. Two adjacent factories were also affected by the blaze.

Following the initial firefighting efforts, cooling operations were initiated, while smoke continued to billow from the factory. Delhi Fire Station Officer Naveen Thakran said that a call reporting a fire at a factory located at B-41 in Mayapuri Industrial Area was received on Friday night.

Details on Firefighting Operations

Speaking to ANI, Thakran said, "Last night, we received a call reporting a factory fire at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area. Upon the arrival of our fire tenders, it was discovered that three factories were involved; consequently, the incident was upgraded to a 'medium' category. The structures consist of a ground floor, upper floors, and a terrace; one of the buildings also includes a basement. All these structures, including the terrace areas, contained various materials. The fire was reported as 'under control' at 8:00 AM... Cooling operations are currently underway. By the time the incident was upgraded to the 'medium' category, twenty fire tenders were already present at the scene. Operations are currently in the third shift. Cooling operations are ongoing.” (ANI)