No bikes or autos to be allowed on India's longest sea bridge; Rs 250 toll on 6-lane Atal Setu

The Mumbai Police announced that the maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be set at 100 kmph, and motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors will be prohibited on the sea bridge. The "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu" is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, with the Chief Minister's Office confirming the details.

Saves Travel Time

Named Atal Setu, the bridge is expected to reduce travel time between the two nodes from two-and-a-half hours to just 20 minutes, potentially saving 10 million litres of fuel annually. The engineering marvel, costing Rs 17,843 crore, spans about 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km on land. The speed limit on the bridge will be 100 km per hour, with cameras placed every 330 meters, noise barriers for the first 4 km, and view barriers for added security.

Speed Limit

After the initial 10 km, commuters can enjoy breathtaking views of Mumbai's skyline and the Elephanta Caves. According to officials, vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses, and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kmph, but the speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge. The Mumbai Police imposed the speed limit to ensure safety and prevent inconvenience to the public.

Cost of the Project

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, costing Rs 18,000 crore, starts from Sewri in Mumbai and ends at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses heading towards Mumbai will not have entry on the Eastern Freeway. Instead, they must use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit and take the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

Certain vehicles, including motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles, are prohibited from entering the MTHL. The 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 km on the sea and 5.5 km on land, is expected to facilitate a 20-minute commute between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, attracting an estimated 70,000 vehicles daily.

Toll Charges

The toll charges, initially proposed at Rs 500, were later reduced to Rs 250 by the state cabinet after deliberation.

The government has established a one-way toll of Rs 250, while the return toll is set at Rs 375. A daily pass is priced at Rs 625, and the monthly pass is available for Rs 12,500.