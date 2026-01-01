NMC Chairperson Dr Abhijat Sheth cautions on AI over-dependency in medicine but launches a free AI course to enhance skills. He stresses AI can't replace doctors and announces plans to integrate clinical research into the core medical curriculum.

AI in Medicine: A Complement, Not a Replacement

The National Medical Commision (NMC) Chairperson and President of NBEMS, Dr Abhijat Sheth shared his views on AI and its integration into medical science. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he cautioned about over-dependency on Artificial intelligence for students, but maintained that it is undoubtedly a prominent inclusion into healthcare and that "its importance cannot be understated".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He explained the purpose behind the free AI course for doctors launched by NBEMS on December 30, 2025. "We felt that this is an evolving area and awareness should be increased among the trainees in undergraduates and postgraduates." However, he cautioned that the use of AI should not impact the doctors' values: "We must make sure that while practising AI in healthcare, the ethical and clinical values must not be compromised."

He maintained his stance on AI being useful and that this AI course would introduce students to the benefits of AI, but that it cannot replace real doctors. "AI is a huge complement to progress in medicine, but we have to realise it must not replace the real doctors. We must value our physical presence and not become too dependent on AI." Applications for the free AI course opened on December 30, 2025, to equip doctors with essential AI skills for improved diagnostics and personalised treatment. This is the first time such a course has been launched at scale. This proposed 20-hour structured AI course for doctors is designed to fix exactly that problem. The number of lectures/interactive sessions will be approximately 20. Upon course completion, a certificate will be issued to participants.

NMC to Integrate Clinical Research into Mainstream Medicine

Dr Abhijat Sheth also said that the National Medical Commision (NMC) recognises clinical research as fundamental to modern medicine, moving beyond its traditional peripheral role. "Clinical research is an important subject, and we realise that it should be integrated into the mainstream part of clinical medicine rather than optional or side subjects.", he said.

He explained that the NMC Board recently approved this decision in principle and that it will be included from the earliest stages of medical study, ensuring that future doctors understand evidence-based practice at its core. "The National Medical Commission has decided that clinical research will be an integral part of clinical medicine, where not only the curriculum, but also curriculum assessment and training will be a part of the medical curriculum. I am happy to say that recently, the National Medical Commission Board has approved this in principle," said Dr Sheth.

According to him, the NMC will form a multi-stakeholder committee including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Indian Institute of Science, and various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), along with experts from the medical fraternity, to implement this vision. This collaboration aims to develop frameworks for large-scale clinical research training across undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

He added that this integration is expected to have a dual benefit, "This will be a big advantage in terms of enhancement of quality in the medical education as well as a big advantage to the nation to build up the culture of clinical research amongst the medical fraternity, which is the need of the hour."

Collaboration with ICMR, IITs to Boost Research

Dr Sheth shared that ICMR and other institutions have expressed willingness to launch new PhD programs in clinical research to support this initiative. He told ANI, "What ICMR has suggested that they will be very happy to start new PhD courses for clinical research, and the same has also been expressed by the Indian Institute of Science and Technology, and a few of the Indian Institute of Technologies across India, which have already made far advances into innovations and discovery." (ANI)