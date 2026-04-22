The National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) is now a 'Zero Waste to Landfill' campus under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, setting a new standard for sustainable waste management in India's healthcare sector.

In a significant step toward sustainable urban development under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) has been officially recognised as a "Zero Waste to Landfill" campus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the achievement establishes NITRD as a benchmark for responsible and environmentally conscious waste management in India's healthcare sector.

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Under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, a pioneering initiative transforms a premier healthcare institution into a model of environmental responsibility as it goes Zero Waste to Landfill The National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has been officially recognised as Zero Waste to Landfill. This achievement establishes NITRD as a benchmark for responsible and environmentally conscious waste management in India's healthcare sector. The initiative was executed by the Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation through its flagship program, Swachh Sankalp, showcasing how structured planning and collective action can drive meaningful change.

A Benchmark in Healthcare Waste Management

Spanning a sprawling 27-acre campus, the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) generates approximately 1 to 1.2 tons of waste daily, including 500-650 kgs of wet waste. Operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has emerged as a healthcare institution to achieve full compliance in the Bulk Waste Generator category under the 2026 Solid Waste Management Guidelines. This recognition underscores NITRD's pioneering commitment to sustainable practices, setting a benchmark for responsible waste management in India's healthcare sector.

Structured Implementation and Awareness

The project adopted a comprehensive and structured approach to sustainable waste management, beginning with an in-depth waste audit and baseline survey to map all existing waste streams, evaluate current practices, and identify critical gaps in operations. This diagnostic phase provided a clear understanding of the institute's waste generation patterns and informed the design of targeted interventions.

Building on these insights, the initiative launched an intensive awareness and capacity-building campaign, conducting nearly 50 customised sessions aimed at hospital staff, administrators, and support personnel, the release added. These sessions not only educated participants on best practices in waste segregation, recycling, and composting but also fostered a culture of accountability and environmental responsibility. By ensuring active engagement across all levels of the institution, the program achieved widespread participation, instigated measurable behavioural change, and laid the foundation for the long-term success of the zero-waste initiative.

Robust On-Ground Infrastructure

Building on this strong foundation, the project established a robust on-ground infrastructure to manage waste effectively and sustainably. A Wet Waste Composting Centre has been set up to process biodegradable waste, while a Dry Waste Resource Centre has been strengthened for efficient sorting, aggregation, and channelisation of recyclable materials, ensuring maximum recovery and diversion from landfills.

As per the release, Dedicated Horticulture Waste Management Systems has also been implemented to handle garden and landscaping residues, ensuring that every type of waste generated on the campus is efficiently processed. To further enhance the institute's waste processing capacity, 40 Gaia composting bins have been strategically installed across the campus, complemented by two horticulture waste shredders to streamline the treatment of larger green waste materials.

In addition, a dedicated monitoring station is established to oversee operations in real-time, supported by a consumables management space to track, manage, and optimise resource usage. Together, these infrastructure components create a seamless, integrated system that not only ensures operational efficiency but also guarantees the long-term sustainability of NITRD's zero-waste ecosystem, setting a replicable model for other healthcare institutions.

The South Zone team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inaugurated 40 Aerobin composting units at the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases in Mehrauli Ward. This achievement represents a major milestone in advancing environmentally responsible practices within the healthcare sector.

A Replicable Model for a Greener Future

By seamlessly integrating comprehensive waste management systems with continuous awareness programs, staff training, and strategically developed infrastructure, NITRD has demonstrated how large-scale healthcare institutions can operate sustainably without compromising efficiency or patient care. Beyond its operational success, this accomplishment establishes a national benchmark, showing other hospitals and healthcare facilities across India that zero-waste practices are both feasible and impactful.

The NITRD initiative under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 serves as a compelling example of how collective action, visionary leadership, and meticulous, structured implementation can drive systemic change. It underscores the power of institutional commitment to sustainability, inspiring a cleaner, greener, and more responsible future for healthcare and urban development nationwide. (ANI)